When Apple announced iPadOS 15 as part of WWDC21 last week, many noticed that a lot of the "pro" features that some users were using and bring them to the masses.

TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino sat down for an interview with Bob Borchers, Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, and Sebastien (Seb) Marineau-Mes, Vice President of Intelligent System Experience, to talk about iPadOS 15 and what it means for users and developers.

Multitasking on the iPad, while a welcome addition when Apple originally launched iPadOS, was a feature you had to really discover. This made the feature accessible to pro users while leaving most regular users without the feature due to its complexity. Borchers says that the aim of iPadOS 15 was to make it easily discoverable so that all iPad users could enjoy the feature.