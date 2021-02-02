Heart Month ChallengeSource: 9to5Mac

  • Apple is running its 'Heart Month Challenge' on Valentine's Day.
  • Apple Watch users must log 60 minutes on their Exercise ring to complete the challenge.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Watch users aren't going to be able to take Valentine's Day off this year.

February is known in the United States as American Heart Month, and Apple celebrates with its 'Heart Month Challenge' on February 14th each year. Apple Watch owners can finish the challenge by logging sixty minutes of exercise on their Exercise ring. You can do so using either the Workout app on Apple Watch, completing exercises in Apple Fitness+, or with any app that connects with the Health app.

Apple is encouraging users by telling them to "show your heart some love."

Show your heart some love. Get this award by earning 60 minutes on your Exercise ring this Valentine's Day, February 14.

Completing the challenge will earn Apple Watch owners a virtual trophy as well as special edition stickers for Messages and FaceTime. Users should expect a notification on their Apple Watch a few days before the challenge begins.

The 'Heart Month Challenge' isn't the only activity challenge Apple is running in February. The company is also running the 'Unity Challenge' to celebrate Black History Month. Apple Watch owners can complete this challenge by closing their Move ring seven days in a row during the month of February.