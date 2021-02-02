As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Watch users aren't going to be able to take Valentine's Day off this year.

February is known in the United States as American Heart Month, and Apple celebrates with its 'Heart Month Challenge' on February 14th each year. Apple Watch owners can finish the challenge by logging sixty minutes of exercise on their Exercise ring. You can do so using either the Workout app on Apple Watch, completing exercises in Apple Fitness+, or with any app that connects with the Health app.