What you need to know
- Apple is running its 'Heart Month Challenge' on Valentine's Day.
- Apple Watch users must log 60 minutes on their Exercise ring to complete the challenge.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Watch users aren't going to be able to take Valentine's Day off this year.
February is known in the United States as American Heart Month, and Apple celebrates with its 'Heart Month Challenge' on February 14th each year. Apple Watch owners can finish the challenge by logging sixty minutes of exercise on their Exercise ring. You can do so using either the Workout app on Apple Watch, completing exercises in Apple Fitness+, or with any app that connects with the Health app.
Apple's annual "Heart Month Challenge" pushes Apple Watch users to workout and log at least 60 minutes of exercise on Valentine's Day to promote positive heart health. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple's Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple's Messages app.
Apple is encouraging users by telling them to "show your heart some love."
Show your heart some love. Get this award by earning 60 minutes on your Exercise ring this Valentine's Day, February 14.
Completing the challenge will earn Apple Watch owners a virtual trophy as well as special edition stickers for Messages and FaceTime. Users should expect a notification on their Apple Watch a few days before the challenge begins.
The 'Heart Month Challenge' isn't the only activity challenge Apple is running in February. The company is also running the 'Unity Challenge' to celebrate Black History Month. Apple Watch owners can complete this challenge by closing their Move ring seven days in a row during the month of February.
The Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary retrospective: A windy adventure
The Legend of Zelda series has been going strong for 35 years. As one of Nintendo's long-standing franchise, we look back on its impact on the gaming world and ruminate on what it can do for the future.
Apple has a new manufacturing partner for its Beats headphones
Taiwanese company MediaTek has joined Apple's Beats supply chain and will produce "some important components" for the company.
Apple Car will be 'very high-end model' and way more expensive than a Tesla
A new report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple Car will be a "very high-end model", and cost "significantly" more than ordinary electric vehicles.
What are some of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+?
Check out our favorite choices for rowing machines to use with Apple Fitness+. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced rower, we have choices for you.