If you're picking up a brand new iPhone SE (2020) and want to be able to make sure it stays looking just that, Apple has your back. Two new cases are available to order right now – iPhone SE Silicone Case and iPhone SE Leather Case.

Starting with the silicone case, we have a familiar form factor. The case covers the entire iPhone except for the very bottom, below the Home button. There's a soft microfiber lining on the inside to keep the back of your phone pristine, too. Color-wise, options are White, Black, and Pink Sand. All look pretty good, but that Pink Sand is just gorgeous. You'll pay $35 if silicone is your jam.