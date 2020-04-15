What you need to know
- New cases are available for the equally new iPhone SE (2020).
- Options in both silicone and leather are available.
- They're available to order right now.
If you're picking up a brand new iPhone SE (2020) and want to be able to make sure it stays looking just that, Apple has your back. Two new cases are available to order right now – iPhone SE Silicone Case and iPhone SE Leather Case.
Starting with the silicone case, we have a familiar form factor. The case covers the entire iPhone except for the very bottom, below the Home button. There's a soft microfiber lining on the inside to keep the back of your phone pristine, too. Color-wise, options are White, Black, and Pink Sand. All look pretty good, but that Pink Sand is just gorgeous. You'll pay $35 if silicone is your jam.
Moving onto the popular leather option, it's another familiar story. These look like all of Apple's other leather cases, which means they look stunning. Made from "specially tanned and finished European leather" there's nothing quite like it. Colors are again limited to just three, though; Black, Midnight Blue, and (PRODUCT) RED. You'll pay a little more for leather, but at $45 these cases would absolutely be my choice.
All of the above cases are available for order now, with delivery as soon as this Friday.
