Update, May 27 (6:00 pm ET): Apple has resolved the issue with iCloud Mail.

Apple has confirmed its iCloud Mail service is currently down, and that an ongoing issue is affecting users.

Apple's system status website states:

iCloud Mail - Issue Today, 2:30 PM - ongoing Some users are affected This service may be slow or unavailable.

No other Apple services appear to be affected at this time. Apple has not specified what the issue is, but we know that it is aware of the problem and likely working on a fix. Unfortunately we don't have a timeframe for when the issue might be resolved.

It should be noted Apple says the issue is only affecting some users, so there's a good chance you might not be affected!