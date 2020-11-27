The first-of-its-kind program was designed by Singapore's Health Promotion Board in conjunction with Apple as part of the country's Smart Nation initiative, a national effort to leverage technology to deliver benefits to its citizens and businesses. Basically it's an incentive-driven wellness program where participants can earn LumiPoints by completing activity challenges, wellness challenges, and other tailored challenges to help Lu advance on his journey.

Reported by My Heatlhy Apple , Apple's Health team has partnered up with Lumihealth in Singapore to create video ads to help drive the adoption of the first of its kind national health initiative. The program, which Apple announced back in September , encourages those who are in it to stay more active and awards them with points that can be redeemed for all kinds of prizes.

The program requires an Apple Watch to participate, but the rewards that users can earn can quickly add up to offset the cost of the watch.

LumiHealth harnesses the power of Apple Watch to encourage and empower Singaporeans and residents to adopt healthy habits through personalized reminders, programs, activity coaching, and incentives. Within the app, users travel through worlds with a friendly intergalactic explorer who guides them through tasks that are personalized based on their age, gender, and weight. They include weekly activity goals that can be met through not just walking, but also swimming, yoga, and other activities. LumiHealth also reminds users to go for health screenings and immunizations, and participate in wellness challenges that aim to improve sleep habits and mindfulness as well as encourage better food choices. By completing these goals and challenges, users help the intergalactic explorer get back home, all while being able to earn rewards worth up to S$380 over the two-year duration of the program. An Apple Watch is necessary to participate, as is downloading the LumiHealth app from the App Store.

In order to kick off the program, Apple's Health team has been working with Singapore to create some ads with the usual Apple style. The first one, called Level Up Your Health, was announced by Kenneth Teng, a content producer who works for the Health Strategic initiatives division at Apple.

The ad shows off how small choices can generate big rewards for your health and wellbeing. Check out the new ad below: