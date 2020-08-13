Apple released iOS 13.6.1 to the public yesterday and while it wasn't the biggest update we've seen, it did fix three particular bugs. One of them relates to the weird green screen issue some people were experiencing with their iPhones.

According to the iOS 13.6.1 release notes, there were three bugs squashed this time around, but it's the middle one that we're most interested in here.

Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

When we last wrote about the screen tint issue nobody had any idea what was causing it, although it seemed to have been introduced alongside the iOS 13.4.1 update. It's taken a couple of months, but Apple now seems to have gotten to the bottom of it!

Shout out in the comments if you had this problem and let us know if this update fixes it for you! Fingers crossed for all of you!