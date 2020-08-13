What you need to know
- Apple released iOS 13.6.1 yesterday, fixing three specific bugs.
- One of those bugs saw some users experience a green iPhone screen issue.
- The update's release notes claim to have fixed it.
Apple released iOS 13.6.1 to the public yesterday and while it wasn't the biggest update we've seen, it did fix three particular bugs. One of them relates to the weird green screen issue some people were experiencing with their iPhones.
According to the iOS 13.6.1 release notes, there were three bugs squashed this time around, but it's the middle one that we're most interested in here.
- Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low
- Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint
- Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users
When we last wrote about the screen tint issue nobody had any idea what was causing it, although it seemed to have been introduced alongside the iOS 13.4.1 update. It's taken a couple of months, but Apple now seems to have gotten to the bottom of it!
Shout out in the comments if you had this problem and let us know if this update fixes it for you! Fingers crossed for all of you!
Apple, Ford, and Walmart lobbying against WeChat ban
U.S. companies including Apple, Ford, Walmart, and Disney have all raised concerns about a recent executive order against WeChat.
Prosser: iPhone 12 launching week of Oct 19, Pro models not until November
Apple leaker Jon Prosser has predicted the announcement and ship dates of Apple new iPhones, Apple Watch, and iPad.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.6.1
Apple has released iPadOS 13.6.1 to the public. It's a minor update with bug fixes and performance improvements.
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro with these great cases
Whatever your style or protection needs, you can find a case to match them for your iPhone 11 Pro.