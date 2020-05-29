Apple's iPhone XR is now available from Apple's refurbished store, with prices starting at $499 for the 64GB model.

As reported by MacRumors:

Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone XR models in select colors and capacities for the first time in the United States. Refurbished iPhone XR models are priced at a roughly 16 percent discount compared to current pricing on brand-new units, knocking $100–120 off of the regular price.

Colors and storage are not comprehensive, you can only buy the 64GB in black or yellow currently, the 128GB is available in white, yellow, coral, or black, and the 256GB model is only available in black. All refurbished iPhones come "like-new" with a limited one-year warranty. According to Apple's refurbished website:

You will receive a "like new" device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with a new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables, and operating systems.1 All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

Savings range between $100 and $120 on the current price of the XR depending on which iPhone you buy, and around $250 saving on the launch price of each respective model. This is the only way to buy a 256GB model of the iPhone XR, Apple currently only sells 64GB and the 128GB version as new. Sadly, neither the blue or the (PRODUCT)RED version of the XR are currently available refurbished.