Apple has a new "Behind the Mac" video, this time shared via its Japanese YouTube channel. Similar to previous videos that focused on anime, this one profiles film-maker Makoto Shinkai.

As you'd imagine, the video tells the story of the creator's use of a Mac, beginning when he first started out and moving from his first animations to something that is now much larger.

The video is one of Apple's longer ones, running at almost five minutes. It's all shot in black and white, although the shots of animation are all in beautiful color.