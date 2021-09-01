For Apple fans, the summer can be a little bit of a lull as the software hype of WWDC has passed and the upcoming fall event(s), featuring new products, are still a ways off. That being said, now's actually a great time to buy one of Apple's best iPad models if you're in the market for one with various retailers discounting Apple products at this time of year.

While we are looking ahead to a new 9th-gen iPad and redesigned iPad mini 6 this fall, the 2020 iPad Air looks set to stick around. Despite this, it's available with $99 off across the board at Amazon right now with prices starting at just $499.99.

iPad Air The latest iPad Air takes on a lot of the features that makes the iPad Pro great and packs them into a more affordable form factor, especially with this $99 discount. All colors are discounted. From $499.99 at Amazon

From $499.99 at Best Buy

In 2020, Apple totally redesigned the iPad Air with the 4th-gen model taking industrial design cues from the iPad Pro line with flat edges and an edge-to-edge display with rounded corners. Thanks to the redesign, the display size has also been upped from 10.5 inches to 10.9 inches.

There's support for the second-gen Apple Pencil, too, as well as the iPad Magic Keyboard. The iPad Air 4 has also ditched the home button as part of the redesign. Instead of Face ID, the 2020 iPad Air features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the sleep/wake button.

Our iPad Air review praised the new design and high-end features that have made their way to the Air line, as well as the balance of features and affordable price (compared to the iPad Pro). Out pals at Android Central even love it.

Since the new iPad Air was only announced last year and there has been virtually nothing in the rumor mill about it being refreshed this fall, it looks a safe buy at this stage in its lifecycle — especially at today's all-time low price. The money you save could be put to good use with an Apple Pencil, also on sale at Amazon.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) If you've got one of Apple's latest iPad Pro or iPad Air models, the Apple Pencil 2 is the perfect accompaniment. This $30 discount at various retailers marks a return to its best-ever price so it's well worth nabbing. $99 at Amazon

$99 at Best Buy