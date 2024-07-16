Looking to make your smart home more secure? This top-ranking Homekit-enabled smart lock is $40 off on Prime Day

Smart locks are not only great for keeping your home more secure but also excellent for those moments where you’ve forgotten your keys. No more calling a locksmith or your landlord when your front door accidentally closes behind you, simply put your thumb against the fingerprint scanner or pop open the app and let yourself back in. Now, with the Aqara U100 being $40 off on Amazon Prime Day , you can get a more secure home for even cheaper.

What makes the Aqara U100 work so well for Apple fans is it comes with Apple HomeKit compatibility out of the box, being able to open it with nothing but your Apple Watch or iPhone. Even if both devices run out of power, you have other ways of getting into the lock so it functions like normal when your setup is a little less smart.

Now is the perfect time to make the upgrade with this deal, and as it’s HomeKit compatible, you can fit it into the rest of your Apple-oriented smart home setup with ease.

No need for keys anymore

Aqara U100 with Aqara Smart Hub E1 | $229.99 $189.99 at Amazon Aqara’s U100 smart lock comes with a fingerprint reader for easy access as well as a code system, which can be changed and given out to friends at will. You can give out one-time codes for quick entry or permanent codes to close friends. You can even set a do-not-disturb mode when you don’t want someone to have access and it even comes with a smart auto-lock feature to make sure it fully closes after you. Perhaps the best part about this lock is that it can be unlocked easily by just tapping it with your iPhone or Apple Watch, thanks to Apple HomeKit integration.

The deal we’ve picked out comes bundled with the E1 smart hub for free, which easily allows you to set up automations with ecosystems. This way, you can easily connect it to a smart doorbell, like the Aqara G4 , to let visitors in easily. With different codes for different people, this smart lock can fit into your smart home by setting scenes for specific people. If you tend to get back in the early morning, you can set your lock to make sure your house heats up when you come in. If you want that heat to dissipate as you leave for work, you can set your smart home to do that too. Not only can a lock like this make you more secure but it makes your entire home smarter.

With Amazon Prime, the Aqara smart lock can arrive as early as tomorrow, and a quick setup means you can be ready to go very soon.