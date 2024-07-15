Have you skipped Apple’s newest iPads? The Apple Pencil 2 is $50 off in this early Prime Day deal
Great for making art and taking notes.
The Apple Pencil is one of the greatest selling points of the iPad and for good reason. Feeling great in the hands, and allowing budding artists to create digital artwork to their heart's content, it’s a very smart little tool. If you have been using your M1 iPad Air or M2 iPad Pro for a while and don’t see the need to upgrade just yet, the Apple Pencil 2 is the perfect pencil for you.
Now at $50 off in an early Prime Day deal, this is the best way to get drawing on your iPad and makes Apple’s finest even cheaper than the best Apple Pencil alternatives. It’s an absolute steal that won’t hang around for long.
A deal worth writing home about
Apple Pencil 2 | $129 $79 at Amazon
The Apple Pencil 2 refined what made the first pencil work so well into a sleeker shell, with a nicer feel and the ability to charge it completely wirelessly via the best iPads. It comes with both pressure and tilt sensitivity for greater precision in both note-taking and drawing.
As well as being able to charge magnetically, Apple Pencil 2 can connect to your iPad and stick to the very top, making it great for taking out and about. It also has a really great double-tap feature where you can hit the tip with your finger to swap between the current brush in your image editing software to the previous one you used. If you find yourself erasing lines often, this will come in very handy.
Before you commit to this Apple Pencil, make sure to note which iPad you have. This doesn’t work with the latest generation of iPad but will work with many generations prior.
The following iPads are currently compatible with Apple Pencil 2:
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation
- iPad Pro 11-inch 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation
- iPad Air 4th, and 5th generation
- iPad Mini 6
If you have any of the above, you are in luck, because the Apple Pencil 2 is great.
