I love the AirPods Max, and you can save $150 on them at Amazon right now

I flew to the other side of Europe this week, and one of the first things I packed, right after my toothbrush and passport, was the AirPods Max.

While I tend to use AirPods Pro around the house and while out walking, the AirPods Max are my travel headphones of choice. They're a little larger and don't fold down, but I still find they're the first headphones from Apple I've used that really drown out the noise on a plane - whether that's engine or passenger noise.

Better yet, the AirPods Max are now just under $400 at Amazon, with the retailer snipping $150 off of the MSRP.

AirPods Max | $549 $399.99 at Amazon Apple's best-sounding AirPods are under $400 right now, offering all the simplicity of AirPods with an over-ear design that's surprisingly comfortable.

Why AirPods Max?

For that price, you get all the convenience of AirPods, like switching devices automatically and the quickfire pairing on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, but you also get a surprisingly comfortable set of cans.

They are heavy, there's no denying that, but the headband does a good job of mitigating a lot of that weight, while the earcups form a secure but comfortable seal around your ears.

We awarded the AirPods Max 4 stars in our review, with one of the biggest cons being the price. Thankfully, this deal helps mitigate that somewhat.

While I'm still itching to hear more about the next model, these are a fantastic purchase - particularly if you're expecting to do a lot of travelling.