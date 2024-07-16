Apple Watch Ultra 2 hits lowest ever price in Prime Day sale — $699 is just the excuse I need to upgrade from Series 7

I’ve got a confession to make – I may be editor of an Apple-focused website, but I’m still rocking the Apple Watch Series 7 that launched back in 2021. While the world around me has jumped to the luxurious Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2, I’ve stood by my stalwart timepiece.

But that might all change today — Amazon’s Prime Day Apple Watch deals have seen a new lowest-ever price reached for the top-tier Apple Watch Ultra 2.

It’s down to just $699.99 — $100 and 12% off its usual $799 retail price.

Previously I’ve held fire on making the upgrade leap — I’m only a casual sports enthusiast, I’m not a great swimmer, and being city-based the Watch Ultra 2’s hiking features are often lost on me.

But with Apple Intelligence (the company’s big AI push) on the horizon, I’m ready to make the jump. Though the Apple Watch isn’t set to be the first port of call for Apple’s artificial intelligence features, I think the Ultra 2 might eventually be the perfect home for it. A wrist-based AI assistant sounds like the dream always-ready use-case for AI, and the Ultra’s bigger screen, paired with the potential for an AI-conjuring Action button loaded up with Apple Intelligence shortcuts, might make for the smartest wearable there’s ever been. At this price, it might be time to lay down the cash.

Time for an all-time low

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $699 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple wearable out there. It has multiple days' worth of battery life, a titanium case that exudes class, and a very impressive S9 chip. It's never been cheaper than with this offer.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple’s most-premium smartwatch. Ruggedized for outdoor activity, it was introduced in September 2023, meaning it’s still among Apple’s newest wearables — even if an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to arrive before the end of the year. The early rumors point to a minor upgrade for the timepiece, so bagging a big saving now won’t necessarily leave you with buyer’s remorse come September.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has solid specs regardless. As standard, it offers 36 hours of battery life, but you can squeeze out 72 hours in Low Power Mode. That’s why it’s become the go-to for outdoor pursuits where a power supply might not be readily available — and helps it perform in life-or-death scenarios . With a faster S9 chip and brighter screen, it was a worthy upgrade over its first-gen predecessor.

As a relatively recent release, it’ll be all set to receive the watchOS 11 update when it launches (usually in the fall), so you’ll get new features for some time to come.

Just be aware that not every combination of size and watch band gets discounted during Amazon’s sales, so make sure to carefully check if the discount is applicable to the Ultra 2 set you’re after.