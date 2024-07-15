I’m always running out of game storage — This super slim hard drive has saved me and it’s $60 off in this early Prime Day sale

With the ever-rising size of AAA games nowadays, I find myself constantly running out of storage to hold more than a few at a time. Unfortunately, as someone who likes to have a single-player open-world title go through, a multiplayer arcade game, and tons of indies on the go at the same time, this causes me to run out of storage quickly. Then, when you factor in that new games release every single day, I fear I’ll never catch up on my backlog.

Luckily, a dedicated gaming hard drive not only has the performance capabilities to run games like they are running on internal storage but it gives me tonnes of room to write songs, make videos, and more. WD Elements has an excellent deal on its Black gaming line, offering a whopping 8 TB of storage and it’s well worth the commitment if you’re anything like me.

Store more

WD_Black 8TB D10 game drive | $249.99 $184.98 at Amazon If you have ever found yourself running out of space on your Mac or console, this storage drive is sure to sort you out for a long time. With a read speed of up to 250MB/s, this is more than enough to run any game on Mac without stutters. I know as I’ve been lucky to have been testing it out for the last few weeks and it's an absolute godsend for my game library.

If you wanted to run Ark: Survival Evolved on your Mac with all of its DLC, that would require 400GB of space to be free on your device — significantly more than many MacBooks even have. With this hard drive, you could fit the huge dinosaur survival game 20 times — a truly phenomenal number.

If you plan on using it on a console as well as a Mac, you can do so easily, though I’d recommend reformatting it for PlayStation before using it in any other way. It can only run PlayStation 4 games on PlayStation 5 but this is more than enough to start seriously getting through a backlog. Of course, it doesn’t just work with games. I use it to edit videos and record music and I’ve had no problems in all my time testing it. It’s a great piece of kit that is made even better with this great deal.