A new Apple patent published by the US Patent and Tradamark office might give us a glimpse at how the company intends to make it easier to deal with unstable devices. Titled "Dynamic Image Stabilization Using Motion Sensors," the patent would be useful for the elderly as well as anyone who moves around while looking at their iPhone.

One such situation could be following a map or checking off a shopping list. As Apple Insider notes, Apple proposes to have motion sensors keep track of where an iPhone is moving and then adjust the on-screen image to compensate.