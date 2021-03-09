A new Apple patent appeared earlier today that seems to revolve around the idea that a foldable device could have its display warmed up in some way. Not to make your hands warm while using it, but to prevent that display from breaking. And that, right there, could be huge.

See, foldable devices right now are plastic for all kinds of bendy reasons. Glass doesn't like to be bent, you see, but I have hopes that the idea of warming something up might suggest that Apple has found a way to do it via the application of heat. Or, at least, it plans to use some sort of plastic that is more glass-like and less-plastic-like than what we've seen come before.

Because that plastic screen is what makes for the horrible crease we see on current foldables. And that, on an iPhone Fold or whatever it's called, just won't do.

From the patent:

An electronic device may have a hinge that allows the device to be flexed about a bend axis. A display may span the bend axis. To facilitate bending about the bend axis without damage when the display is cold, a portion of the display that overlaps the bend axis may be selectively heated. The portion of the display that overlaps the bend axis may be self-heated by illuminating pixels in the portion of the display that overlap the bend axis or may be heated using a heating element or other heating structure that provides heat to the portion of the display overlapping the bend axis. Control circuitry may engage a latching mechanism that prevents opening and closing of the electronic device when the temperature of the portion of the display that overlaps the bend axis is below a predetermined temperature.

Now, sure. Not all patents turn into products and it's possible Apple has patented this idea just because it can. But I live in hope that there's something going on here and that this, of all Apple patents, gives us an indication that Apple is making sure it can launch foldable without the pitfalls that the likes of Samsung have had to contend with.