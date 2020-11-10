The previous generation Mac mini had a 10Gb Ethernet port as a configurable option and, in fact, an Intel Mac mini remains with that option still on the table. But anyone buying the latest and greatest Mac mini is out of luck. No super-fast network connection for you.

Apple announced a new M1-powered Mac mini today and it's already shaping up to be a bit of a beast. But there's one notable omission when placing an order – the option to select a 10Gb Ethernet port.

There's no indication of why this is the case, but there are a couple of potential reasons. The first is that people simply never chose the port when configuring their new Mac mini – I know I didn't – but that won't be comfort to those who need it. Mac minis find their ways into all kinds of environments and some of them require very fast network throughput. People buying for those kinds of environments will have to look elsewhere.

The other possibility is that the M1 architecture simply doesn't support 10Gb Ethernet for whatever reason. That seems unlikely given the other capabilities this new chip offers, but it's impossible to rule out for now.

The upshot of all this? If you really must go 10Gb Ethernet you're going to need to think long and hard before making a Mac mini purchase after today.