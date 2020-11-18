What you need to know
- Apple's M1 Mac mini has been taken apart on camera for the first time.
- It confirms that there's nothing user-replaceable.
Apple's M1 Mac mini is now in the hands of people who pre-ordered and that means that we're learning all kinds of things about it. We already know that it's crazy fast and now we know what the insides of one of these things look like.
YouTuber "Brandon Geekabit" decided that the best thing to do with his iMac mini was to start taking it apart. Thankfully, the new machines look like it comes apart in the exact same way as the 2018 model. Which is to say it involves a ton of small Torx screws and a lot of unplugging cables. But it's worth the work.
This video obviously confirms for sure that there is no way anything is getting replaced by users. We knew that much going in. But it does also confirm that not having the DIMM slots means there is plenty of room inside this little thing. Could we see an even smaller Mac mini in the future?
Unfortunately, this teardown doesn't show us the M1 itself, but it does give us a good look inside the new M1 Mac mini. Maybe someone else will rip that headsink off for us!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Design tool Sketch picks up a big macOS Big Sur redesign
Sketch is a popular design and prototyping app and it just got its big macOS Big Sur refresh.
Apple reducing App Store cut to 15% for 'vast majority' of developers
In a huge win for App Store developers, Apple says it is going to reduce App Store commission to 15 percent for any developer who earns less than $1 million a year, a move it says will benefit the 'vast majority' of developers.
iPhone 12 MagSafe Duo Charger doesn't support 15W charging
Apple has updated the product page for its upcoming MagSafe Duo charger to confirm the device won't charge your iPhone at 15W. Instead, it will support a maximum of 14W, but only with a very expensive adapter.
These headphones go great with your Mac mini
The Mac mini is a great machine, but you're going to need your own display, keyboard, and mouse. Oh, and don't forget the headphones! Here are some of our top headphone picks to go with your Mac mini.