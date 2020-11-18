Apple's M1 Mac mini is now in the hands of people who pre-ordered and that means that we're learning all kinds of things about it. We already know that it's crazy fast and now we know what the insides of one of these things look like.

YouTuber "Brandon Geekabit" decided that the best thing to do with his iMac mini was to start taking it apart. Thankfully, the new machines look like it comes apart in the exact same way as the 2018 model. Which is to say it involves a ton of small Torx screws and a lot of unplugging cables. But it's worth the work.