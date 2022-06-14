Apple's new M2 MacBook Pro is going live for pre-order this Friday, and will be in stores next week.

The company announced Tuesday:

On Friday, June 17, at 5 a.m. PDT, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 will be available to customers to order on apple.com, the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers, and will start arriving to customers worldwide on Friday, June 24. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the new M2 chip, which begins the next generation of Apple silicon and takes the breakthrough capabilities of M1 even further. It features incredible performance, up to 24GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and up to 20 hours of battery life,1 all in a compact design. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 joins the even more powerful 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max to round out the strongest MacBook Pro lineup ever. With even more performance and capabilities than before, the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for education.

The move is a big surprise after Apple announced that the M2 MacBook Pro and new M2 MacBook Air would both be available in July, having unveiled both at WWDC 2022.

The M2 MacBook Pro is unchanged from the MacBook Air with M1, one of Apple's best MacBooks, save the new M2 Apple silicon chip. It features up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 10 GPU cores.

The new MacBook Pro will start at $1,299 and will be available to pre-order from this Friday. Apple did not provide any timeline for its new MacBook Air.