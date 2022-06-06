Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote has just finished, here is everything the company announced!
iOS 16
Apple's latest iOS 16 version features all-new updates to the lock screen with major customization options, new SharePlay and iMessage features, improvements to Focus and iCloud Photos, and major updates to CarPlay.
iPadOS 16
iPadOS 16 has improvements including major updates for Apple silicon iPads through new multitasking and Stage Manager, as well an update for Safari and Mail.
macOS Ventura
macOS Ventura brings new productivity tools, window management features, and collaboration, as well as an awesome new handoff feature that lets you use your iPhone as a webcam.
watchOS 9
New watch faces and health updates were the order of business for watchOS 9, along with an AFib history feature and improvements to workout.
M2
Apple has a brand new Apple silicon chip with 8 cores, including 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It also features 10 GPU cores and offers an 18% increase in power on the current M1. From Apple:
Apple today announced M2, beginning the next generation of Apple silicon designed specifically for the Mac. Built using second-generation 5-nanometer technology, M2 takes the industry-leading performance per watt of M1 even further with an 18 percent faster CPU, a 35 percent more powerful GPU, and a 40 percent faster Neural Engine.1 It also delivers 50 percent more memory bandwidth compared to M1, and up to 24GB of fast unified memory. M2 brings all of this — plus new custom technologies and greater efficiency — to the completely redesigned MacBook Air and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro.
MacBook Air
Apple has a brand new redesign MacBook Air sporting that very chip and a brand new design.
MacBook Pro
The current 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 now comes with an M2 chip but otherwise features the same design including the Touch Bar and current chassis.
