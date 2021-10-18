Apple has confirmed that macOS Monterey will debut alongside the stunning new mini-LED MacBook Pro featuring new Apple silicon on October 25.

The software news comes as Apple unveiled its staggering new MacBook Pro with 120Hz mini-LED display, new design, and phenomenal Apple silicon. The company stated:

Apple today unveiled the completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac. Available in 14- and 16-inch models, MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life — enabling workflows previously unimaginable on a notebook. The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook. Combined with macOS Monterey, which is engineered down to its core to take full advantage of M1 Pro and M1 Max, the user experience is simply unrivaled. Shattering the limits of what a notebook can do, MacBook Pro is designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, scientists, music producers, and anyone who wants the world's best notebook. The new MacBook Pro joins the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 to form the strongest lineup of pro notebooks ever.

The new MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 and can be pre-ordered from today, to be released on October 25. The company's new best MacBook joins the MacBook Air with M1 and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.