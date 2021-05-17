Apple is thought to be planning to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks with Mini-LED screens, but they might be arriving later than many of us had hoped. While rumors did have Apple launching the new machines this year, a new report says 2022 is more like it.

A new DigiTimes preview of a post that will go live tomorrow suggests that Apple's new notebooks will ship in 2022 rather than 2021. Citing industry sources, the reliably unreliable DigiTimes doesn't explain why the delay is thought to have happened. Maybe we'll get clarification when the full piece goes live tomorrow.

Mini LED-backlit MacBooks launch may be delayed Launch of Apple's mini LED-backlit MacBook series may be postponed to 2022, according to industry sources.

It's vital to note that DigiTimes does have a hit-and-miss record in terms of getting these kinds of reports right, although it does have some hits to its name.

Apple recently released its first Mini-LED product in the shape of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The technology allows for improved brightness and contrast, but it does seem that we won't be enjoying that on a Mac for a little while yet.

The new machines will also feature Apple silicon, although it's likely they will be powered by the decedent of the current M1 chips Macs – and that aforementioned iPad Pro – are using.

The current MacBook Air is arguably the best Mac for most people, but the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the one we're all keen to see. Especially when it has Apple silicon inside and not Intel.