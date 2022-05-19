Apple's mixed reality headset is reportedly edging nearer to a release after the company showed its next big thing off to members of its board. While there is no suggestion that the headset will be announced imminently, the move is a good sign that development is progressing in a way that could see an announcement relatively soon.

Apple had previously hoped to have the headset ready to be shown to developers during next month's WWDC event, according to a Bloomberg report. But it's thought that is out of the question given issues relating to heat dissipation — the device is expected to use similar Apple silicon to the recently released Macs.

Bloomberg reports that the mixed reality headset was shown off to members of the Apple board, including CEO Tim Cook and eight others. It isn't clear what state the product was in, nor whether it was functional, but it seems unlikely that Apple would show the board something that wasn't at least well advanced in the development process.

The company's board, made up of eight independent directors and Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, convenes at least four times a year. A version of the device was demonstrated to the directors during the latest gathering, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the meeting was private.

The same report says that Apple has been increasing the development of rOS, the software that will power the headset, ahead of a release. It's also thought that the new headset will be the biggest release since the arrival of the Apple Watch in 2015.

The report also reiterates what we've already heard including the fact that a large number of people are said to be working on the project — as many as 2,000 employees are working on the new mixed reality headset. No name has leaked so far, but reports have already suggested that we should expect a price north of $2,000 for this first iteration.