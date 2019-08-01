Apple wants you to test the impossible. That is the clear message in its latest Behind the Mac ad that wants users of its Mac to not settle for merely achieving what is possible, but going beyond them.

The video titled "Test the Impossible," shows various glimpses of artists working on various artistic projects. It is narrated by voice nudging the viewer to reach for the impossible and not settle for merely staying within the lines of what is possible.

Here's what the narrator says: