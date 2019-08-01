What you need to know
- Apple released a new Behind the Mac ad.
- Titled "Test the Impossible," it nudges Mac users to aim for the impossible.
- It continues Apple's strong legacy of delivering inspiring ads for its products.
Apple wants you to test the impossible. That is the clear message in its latest Behind the Mac ad that wants users of its Mac to not settle for merely achieving what is possible, but going beyond them.
The video titled "Test the Impossible," shows various glimpses of artists working on various artistic projects. It is narrated by voice nudging the viewer to reach for the impossible and not settle for merely staying within the lines of what is possible.
Here's what the narrator says:
You have no idea what you are doing. This is great. People who know what they are doing know the rules, and they know what is possible and what is impossible. You do not. The rules and what is possible and impossible in the arts were made by people who have not test the bounds of the possible by going beyond them. And you can.
It follows Apple's knack for creating striking and inspiring videos for its products. It doesn't really have anything to do with a Mac, but with all of the people in the video using a Mac, it makes it very clear that if you own a Mac, you can achieve the impossible.
Check out the video for yourself. It is very inspiring.