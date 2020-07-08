Apple's latest "Behind the Mac' ad is here and it shows singer James Blake doing his thing using a MacBook Pro and Logic Pro. But he isn't doing it in a swanky studio – he's doing it at home.

While the ad doesn't specifically mention it, we're to assume that Blake is stuck at home – in his home studio, no less – due to the COvID-19 situation. But Apple says we should "never stop making" and that's exactly the attitude Blake shows here.