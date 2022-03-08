Today, Apple announced a new generation of the iPad Air, new colors for the iPhone 13 lineup, and the brand new Mac Studio and Studio Display. It also revealed a new generation of the iPhone SE.

The next generation of the iPhone SE comes packed with the A15 Bionic processor, more durable glass, better battery life, and new camera capabilities. It also comes with 5G connectivity...with a big asterisk.

Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance, hailed the inclusion of 5G in the new iPhone SE in the company's press release for the product:

"And with 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do."

If you only went off the press release itself (or Apple's event video), you might think that the new iPhone SE supports all of the new 5G technologies like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. However, that does not appear to be the case.

If you check the tech specs for the new iPhone SE on the Apple Store website, the company reveals that, while the phone does support 5G, it only does so with "5G (sub-6 GHz) with 2x2 MIMO." This means that, while the new iPhone SE supports low and mid-band 5G, it does not support mmWave, the fastest 5G technology currently available.

Does this ruin the iPhone SE? Certainly not. mmWave technology, while being the fastest 5G available, is also the most concentrated signal, meaning that it can't reach far. mmWave is still not available in most areas and, in most cases, is not even needed. Right now, it is mostly being deployed in major cities and popular destinations like sports stadiums, etc.

So, while the iPhone SE does not support mmWave, you'll most likely rarely come into an area that even supports it just yet. If you're considering the new iPhone SE, the upgraded performance, durability, and battery life is enough (along with most 5G support) to make it a great value.

Preorders for the next generation of the iPhone SE go live on Friday and it will be available on March 18.