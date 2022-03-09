What you need to know
- The new iPhone SE reportedly packs more RAM in it than the last generation of the phone.
- According to a report, the new devices comes packed with 4GB of RAM.
- If true, that is one more GB of RAM than the previous generation.
It looks like the new iPhone SE comes packed with a little more than Apple originally advertised.
Yesterday, Apple announced the latest generation of the iPhone SE at its "Peek Performance" event. The new iPhone SE comes packed with the A15 Bionic processor, the same chip that currently powers the iPhone 13 lineup. It also got upgraded with 5G connectivity and the same glass that also comes on the front and back of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.
As reported by MacRumors, there is one thing that Apple didn't mention at its event that the iPhone SE also got an upgrade for. According to the report, the new iPhone SE comes packed with 4GB of RAM, an upgrade from the previous generation.
With assistance from developer Moritz Sternemann, MacRumors has confirmed that the third-generation iPhone SE features 4GB of RAM, compared to 3GB in the previous model. This information is sourced from strings within the Xcode 13.3 Release Candidate that Apple released following its "Peek Performance" event on Tuesday.
The same type of Xcode strings have accurately revealed the amount of RAM in several generations of iPhones and iPads. For example, the strings revealed that the sixth-generation iPad mini also has an increased 4GB of RAM.
It's no surprise that Apple didn't mention it during the keynote about the new iPhone SE. The company rarely mentions RAM when it talks about the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.
The additional RAM will certainly be a benefit for the kinds of experiences users will be able to have on the iPhone SE with the new A15 Bionic powering it. Video apps, gaming apps, and more will run faster, smoother, and with higher performance.
Preorders for the iPhone SE will begin on Friday, March 11 at 5:00 AM PDT. It will be available the following Friday on March 18, the same day as the new iPad Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display.
