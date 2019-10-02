Along with Apple's Deep Fusion technology, a new Research app has arrived in the first beta for iOS 13.2. Announced at WWDC, the Research app could have big implications in the health sector.

The Research app sees Apple partner with leading academic and research institutions in an effort to democratize how medical research is conducted, according to Apple. If you decide to participate, the information you provide could lead to medical breakthroughs.

Here are the new studies found in the Research app: