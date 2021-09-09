Apple has debuted its same-day delivery service in some major cities in Canada, offering users speedy delivery at an extra cost.

Mobile Syrup reports:

If you need an Apple product fast, whether it's a new iPhone 12, the soon-to-be-revealed iPhone 13, a leather case for your smartphone or a Mac, it's now possible to get your order couriered to you on the same day, depending on where you live in Canada.

Customers who place orders before 10:30 am ET can get products including the iPhone 12 shipped to their house between 2-4 pm on the same day, with the report stating this is available for multiple products.

MS reports the new shipping option appears to be tied to major cities like Ontario and Vancouver, and that more rural addresses didn't seem to be included.

The change is great news for Canadian's looking to get their hands on rumored upcoming new Apple products including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and Apple's AirPods 3, which are all expected to be announced at Apple's California Streaming event next week.

Apple debuted a new two-hour delivery service last year in time for the holiday season. Apple also offers some same-day delivery in other locations, for example in the UK, where it charges £8 for eligible items that can be shipped in just two hours.

iMore has reached out to Apple to confirm some more details about the new offering in Canada.