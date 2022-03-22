What you need to know
- The new Studio Display brings "Hey Siri" support to older Macs.
- Apple's Studio Display has an A13 Bionic chip inside, allowing it to handle Siri requests for Macs that didn't previously support summoning it hands-free.
Apple's new Studio Display does more than just give you something to look at — it also adds "Hey Siri" support to Macs that wouldn't normally have it.
While the new Studio Display is designed to give people a 5K display to look at the built-in Apple A13 Bionic chip also appears to allow older Macs to take advantage of hands-free Siri control for the first time. MacRumors reports that iMacs released as far back as 2017 gain support for the feature when connected to a Studio Display with MacBook Pro notebooks going back to 2016 are also good to go, too.
For example, while "Hey Siri" normally requires a MacBook Pro released in 2018 or later, the feature can be used on 2016 and 2017 models of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro while connected to a Studio Display. Likewise, while "Hey Siri" normally requires an iMac released in 2020 or later, the feature can be used on 2017 through 2019 models of the 21.5-inch iMac and 27-inch iMac while connected to a Studio Display.
Apple's inclusion of an A13 Bionic chip enables a number of features, not least support for Center Stage and spatial audio. However, bringing "Hey Siri" support to older Macs is not something Apple announced but is sure to be a welcome addition.
"Hey Siri" allows people to invoke the digital assistant without the need to press any buttons, something that iPhones and other devices have supported for a number of years. While perhaps not the best iPhone feature of them all, it's a handy one for those who want to set timers and make calls completely hands-free.
Apple's Studio Display is available to buy now with pricing starting at $1,599.
