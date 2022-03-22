Studio Display LifestyleSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • The new Studio Display brings "Hey Siri" support to older Macs.
  • Apple's Studio Display has an A13 Bionic chip inside, allowing it to handle Siri requests for Macs that didn't previously support summoning it hands-free.

Apple's new Studio Display does more than just give you something to look at — it also adds "Hey Siri" support to Macs that wouldn't normally have it.

While the new Studio Display is designed to give people a 5K display to look at the built-in Apple A13 Bionic chip also appears to allow older Macs to take advantage of hands-free Siri control for the first time. MacRumors reports that iMacs released as far back as 2017 gain support for the feature when connected to a Studio Display with MacBook Pro notebooks going back to 2016 are also good to go, too.

For example, while "Hey Siri" normally requires a MacBook Pro released in 2018 or later, the feature can be used on 2016 and 2017 models of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro while connected to a Studio Display. Likewise, while "Hey Siri" normally requires an iMac released in 2020 or later, the feature can be used on 2017 through 2019 models of the 21.5-inch iMac and 27-inch iMac while connected to a Studio Display.

Apple's inclusion of an A13 Bionic chip enables a number of features, not least support for Center Stage and spatial audio. However, bringing "Hey Siri" support to older Macs is not something Apple announced but is sure to be a welcome addition.

"Hey Siri" allows people to invoke the digital assistant without the need to press any buttons, something that iPhones and other devices have supported for a number of years. While perhaps not the best iPhone feature of them all, it's a handy one for those who want to set timers and make calls completely hands-free.

Apple's Studio Display is available to buy now with pricing starting at $1,599.

Woman says her Apple Watch saved her life, helped discover lung cancer
Apple Watch lifesaver

Woman says her Apple Watch saved her life, helped discover lung cancer

An Apple Watch alerted emergency services when its wearer took a hard fall. It was only when she got to the hospital that doctors discovered that she had lung cancer. The woman says that the Apple Watch saved her life — if it wasn't for the 911 call, they might not have discovered her cancer until it was too late.

Every Dragon Quest available on the Switch
An iconic quest

Every Dragon Quest available on the Switch

Dragon Quest is a legendary franchise, but many people in the west have yet to experience what makes Dragon Quest so good. If you have a Switch, you can see for yourself.