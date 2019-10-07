The reference comes in the App Store entry for the Alarms app that already comes pre-installed on Apple Watch. In the screenshot you can clearly see mention of a Sleep app, yet no such app currently exists.

Apple has been rumored to have an Apple Watch sleep tracking solution in the works for months and now we may be closer to its arrival than ever. A tweet, spotted by MacRumors , appears to have found a reference to a new Sleep app.

Could this be referencing an unannouned Sleep app? It seems likely.

Did I just find a mention of the unannounced Sleep app for the Apple Watch? 🤔 https://t.co/J41JlCIyPI pic.twitter.com/4gor3I8AuL

There are tons of great sleep tracking apps already available for Apple Watch, but there have been plenty of rumors that the feature would come to the wearable natively. Apple Watch Series 5 was believed to be the device to bring sleep tracking to the masses, but that didn't happen. Apple could of course add it as a software update at a later date, however.

There is currently no sign of the Sleep app in the current watchOS 6.1 beta, but sleep tracking has previously been mentioned in internal iOS 13 betas.

