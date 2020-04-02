Earlier today, a report claimed that Apple's new low-cost iPhone could see a release as early as tomorrow. It also suggested that the new iPhone would not be called the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2, but simply as the iPhone SE.

That report, at least when it comes to the name of the phone, seems to be on track according to Apple's own website.

A screen protector from Belkin is currently for sale on the Apple Store website. While the product in itself isn't anything new, the models of the iPhone it is made for is definitely new. The Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protector is currently being marketed as an accessory compatible with not only the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8, but with the iPhone SE as well.