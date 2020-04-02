What you need to know
- An accessory on Apple's website seems to confirm the name of the next iPhone.
- A screen protector from Belkin seems to suggest a new iPhone SE will be released.
- This is different than the expected names that have been floating around before.
Earlier today, a report claimed that Apple's new low-cost iPhone could see a release as early as tomorrow. It also suggested that the new iPhone would not be called the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2, but simply as the iPhone SE.
That report, at least when it comes to the name of the phone, seems to be on track according to Apple's own website.
A screen protector from Belkin is currently for sale on the Apple Store website. While the product in itself isn't anything new, the models of the iPhone it is made for is definitely new. The Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protector is currently being marketed as an accessory compatible with not only the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8, but with the iPhone SE as well.
The current model of the iPhone SE has a significantly smaller screen than that of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8, so the logical conclusion is that this screen protector is compatible with an iPhone SE that has not been released yet.
Interestingly enough, when you look at the details of the accessory, only the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 are listed. Mention of the iPhone SE is only found in the product's title. While this is not an official confirmation of the new name, the presence of this on Apple's own website is a major hint in that direction.
John Prosser, host of Front Page Tech, also tweeted an image of AppleCare+ being offered for an iPhone SE model.
Another one pic.twitter.com/RhoiZTzsaZ— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 3, 2020
Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone within the coming weeks, with dates ranging from tomorrow to April 15th. Regardless of how many rumors or leaks continue to come out, we won't have to wait long to find out what ends up being true.
