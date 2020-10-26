Apple is increasing the price of apps and in-app purchases in Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa. The company announced the upcoming change in a news post on its Developer website, explaining that tax changes in the countries led to the change.

When taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store. In the next few days, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa. These increases also reflect the following tax changes: India: New equalization levy of 2% (in addition to the existing goods and services tax of 18%)

Indonesia: New value-added tax of 10% for developers based outside of Indonesia Prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) will also be adjusted in Iceland and Albania to align with pricing used in other markets selling in U.S. dollars with value-added tax.

Apple goes on to say that developers will be able to adjust the prices of their apps accordingly due to the changes and that they can choose to keep subscriptions the same price for existing customers if they wish.

Once these changes go into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated, and your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers.

Developers can download the new price tier charts to see all of the new changes now.