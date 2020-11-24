In a news release on its Developer website, Apple has announced that apps will be required to list privacy details in the App Store starting on December 8, 2020. The company originally announced these changes at WWDC back in June.

Users will now be able to see what kind of data apps collect and if how that data is used on the app's page in the App Store.

The App Store will soon help users understand an app's privacy practices before they download the app on Apple platform. On each app's product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. If you haven't already, enter your app's privacy information in App Store Connect.

Apple did note that existing apps will remain available to download without the new information, but new apps and app updates will be required to list the privacy information in order to be accepted.

Developers can learn about what details they will need to provide here. You can also learn how to add the information to your app through App Store connect here.