1Password 8 comes to Apple Watch and brings complications with it
It's an all-new app.
The 1Password 8 update was a big one when it arrived on Apple's other devices and now it's available on your wrist as well, bringing some new features along for the ride.
The rebuilt 1Password app for Apple Watch adds complications to place quick access buttons right on your wrist, making it easier than ever to get to the information you need on the fly.
Uncomplicated complications
In a blog post announcing the update, 1Password (opens in new tab) said that people can now get "quick access to nearly any kind of information from your 1Password account." That means that accessing things like hotel booking codes, references, and more can now be a simple case of a tap on the wrist. It's the same for two-factor codes as well, with 1Password saying that users can simply pin it to their watch face for "at-a-glance access."
That isn't all that's new in 1Password 8 for Apple Watch, either. custom fields and custom icons are now supported, while support for Markdown has also been added to the notes created inside 1Password. Beyond that, 1Password also now supports Large Type to make it easier to read passwords on the Apple Watch's small display.
If you're already a 1Password user this new update is one that is definitely worth installing on your Apple Watch.
1Password users new and old can now download the iPhone and Apple Watch apps from the App Store (opens in new tab). A subscription is needed to use the service, with a 30-day trial also available. Beyond that, a 1Password subscription costs $3.99 per month and gives you access to the service across all platforms, including a web-based version for those times when you're on someone else's machine.
1Password has long been one of the best iPhone and Mac password managers around. Now it might just be the best Apple Watch password manager, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
