1Password 8 comes to Apple Watch and brings complications with it

The 1Password 8 update was a big one when it arrived on Apple's other devices and now it's available on your wrist as well, bringing some new features along for the ride.

The rebuilt 1Password app for Apple Watch adds complications to place quick access buttons right on your wrist, making it easier than ever to get to the information you need on the fly.

Uncomplicated complications

In a blog post announcing the update, 1Password (opens in new tab) said that people can now get "quick access to nearly any kind of information from your 1Password account." That means that accessing things like hotel booking codes, references, and more can now be a simple case of a tap on the wrist. It's the same for two-factor codes as well, with 1Password saying that users can simply pin it to their watch face for "at-a-glance access."

That isn't all that's new in 1Password 8 for Apple Watch, either. custom fields and custom icons are now supported, while support for Markdown has also been added to the notes created inside 1Password. Beyond that, 1Password also now supports Large Type to make it easier to read passwords on the Apple Watch's small display.

If you're already a 1Password user this new update is one that is definitely worth installing on your Apple Watch.

1Password users new and old can now download the iPhone and Apple Watch apps from the App Store (opens in new tab). A subscription is needed to use the service, with a 30-day trial also available. Beyond that, a 1Password subscription costs $3.99 per month and gives you access to the service across all platforms, including a web-based version for those times when you're on someone else's machine.

1Password has long been one of the best iPhone and Mac password managers around. Now it might just be the best Apple Watch password manager, too.