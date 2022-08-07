3 apps to try today — a habit tracker, a text editor, and an app for school

The App Store is more than full of apps and sometimes it's all too easy to find yourself overwhelmed by the sheer number available for download. This weekend we have three very different apps that we think you should absolutely check out.

Below is a collection of apps that you might not be familiar with including an app for editing text, tracking habits, and keeping track of school work.

Let's dive in.

Minimal Text Editor: Free with IAP

(Image credit: Timeless LLC)

Minimal is a cool text editor for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that is built to get out of the way when you are working or taking notes. The app is, as that name might suggest, as minimal as can be while still offering the features that you might expect.

Unlike most note-taking apps, Minimal lets your notes die eventually, making sure you don't wind up with a large collection of notes that don't mean anything anymore.

You can download Minimal from the App Store today (opens in new tab) and it's well worth checking out.

Achvmnts: Free with IAP

Tracking our habits is one sure fire way of making sure that we are more likely to stick to them. While achvmnts might not be able to do the hard work for you, it'll sure help you keep track of when you stuck to your new habit and when you fell short.

Achvmnts features some gorgeous themes to keep everything fun and you can set new streaks the more you complete your desired habit, too.

You can download achvmnts for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch from the App Store (opens in new tab).

Schooly: Free with IAP

(Image credit: Oscar Gorog)

Going to school is important, but it's far from fun. Schooly tries to take the hassle out of school by helping you remember timetables and assignments, all within one app.

Schooly is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch and is the perfect companion for students new and old. If you're overwhelmed by everything you need to deal with when starting school, Schooly might just have the answer. You can download Schooly now (opens in new tab).