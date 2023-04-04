Apple Weather app showing no data? You'll have to look out the window instead

Users of Apple's Weather app are suffering from an issue that means no data is displayed when checking the forecast.

The problem, which appears to be intermittent and is affecting the main Weather app as well as all of its Home and Lock screen widgets, has been ongoing since around midnight Eastern Time, although it very much depends on which part of the world you happen to be in.

The lack of data is affecting all of Apple's weather apps across all platforms including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Nobody could forecast that

Apple's System Status (opens in new tab) webpage currently lists the issue but doesn't currently acknowledge the full extent of the problem. The Weather issue is confirmed to be affecting "some users," while Apple says that "next-hour precipitation may be unavailable for Alaska due to a data provider outage."

However, the issue is a global one with people around the world reporting intermittent data depending on location. Our testing shows that weather data for the U.K. comes and goes depending on when you refresh it, perhaps suggesting that Apple is either improving matters or they're getting worse — time will tell which of those two it is.

No other Apple services are affected at the time of writing, perhaps backing up Apple's report that a data provider outage is the issue here. But no matter whose problem this is to fix, it means that you can't currently trust the data Apple Weather is giving you if indeed it's giving you any at all.

You can of course look out the window like it's the olden days, and there are plenty of third-party weather websites available if you'd prefer to go the technological route. After all, you didn't pick up the best iPhone money can buy to look outside when you want to know when it's raining did you?