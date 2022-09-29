Dark Sky has disappeared from the App Store ahead of 2023 shutdown
Time to move on.
Apple has now removed the Dark Sky app from the App Store in the United States and more. The move was expected to take place at the end of 2022, but it now appears that the app has been removed ahead of schedule.
Apple had previously begun to warn Dark Sky users that it would no longer be supported as of January 1st, 2023.
Dark times
Apple's previous message warned that "support for the Dark Sky app will be ending on January 1st, 2023, " adding that "Dark Sky’s forecast technology is now enhanced and integrated into the updated Apple Weather app." Now it appears that Apple has removed the app from the App Store to prevent other people from downloading it, although it does mean that those buying new iPhones and had the app installed on their old one will also not be able to get their hands on it, too.
Apple now wants people to use the standard Weather app, while third-party developers can continue to use the Dark Sky API for a few more months yet — the API will go dark on March 21st, 2023. From then on, developers are expected to move to Apple's new WeatherKit API if they haven't already done so.
There are plenty of weather apps to choose from if people don't want to use the official one, despite this move. While Dark Sky was one of the best iPhone apps for weather monitoring and projection, there are plenty more that are well worth checking out today.
Those who still have Dark Sky installed can of course continue to use it, although that API end date does loom large.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.