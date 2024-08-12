Fortnite on iOS is one step closer according to Epic, and it's not alone

After pulling Fortnite from the App Store thanks to Epic suggesting users circumnavigate Apple's payment options, the ensuing legal battle, quashing of appeals and more, the light could be at the end of the tunnel - at least as far as Fortnite players go.

Epic's Newsroom account posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it had submitted Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and its own third-party storefront, the Epic Games Store, for Apple's final approval.

"Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe and the Epic Games Store have all been submitted to Apple for final notarization," the post reads.

"Stay tuned for the launch of the Epic Games Store on iOS in Europe soon!"

Fortnite has a lot of momentum right now

There's a hint of deja-vu here, since the Epic Games Store notarization was actually accepted back in June after a "will they, won't they" squabble between the two companies about the storefront's buttons being too similar, but the news of Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe, a mobile version of the popular sports game being closer than ever to returning to Apple platforms will be welcome for many.

Fortnite remains one of the most popular games in the world, and is about to kick off another Marvel-focused season following a reveal at Disney's D23 event last weekend. That could mean the return could be even more popular than ever, but we'll wait to see if Apple approves the submission.

