ChatGPT-4 AI arrives on your Apple Watch thanks to this app

An update to Petey, the Apple Watch app that brings AI to your wrist, arrived this week, bringing ChatGPT 4 to the app, alongside bug fixes and other new features.

Developed by Hidde van der Ploeg (opens in new tab), we've been using Petey since the first version arrived in early March and the ease of using the AI on your wrist compared to Siri's hokey answers has been great.

However, ChatGPT 4 was released (opens in new tab) soon after Petey was, which led Ploeg to implement an in-app purchase for this 1.2 update, so it's up to you if you want to upgrade to it, or stick with version 3.

We've been trying this new version out, and we're already impressed with what this update brings to your wrist.

Raising a wrist to GPT 4

Petey 1.2 is now available in the App Store 🎉🧠 GPT-4 Support (In-App Purchase Required)💬 Multiple prompts (reply to Petey)🎨 Change the icon for the complicationAnd a lot more smaller improvementshttps://t.co/cbpNgOhrcG pic.twitter.com/9IgiNGbyAaMarch 21, 2023

Once you launch Petey from the home screen or from a complication on your watch face, you're brought to the same screen as before, but with ChatGPT 4, we found that we were receiving more detailed and accurate answers than ChatGPT 3.

However, it was the way that we could now reply to Petey, as if we were having a conversation, which only made this feel more natural as if we had a much more advanced assistant on our wrist compared to Siri.

Again, compared to using the Siri ChatGPT Shortcut, Petey is faster and easier, as you only have to download the app and use the AI, compared to creating an OpenAI account, then downloading a shortcut in order to use it.

Having ChatGPT 4 on your Apple Watch Series 8 for example is a big deal - not only are you getting a useful AI that's a tap away, but you're also getting the latest version from OpenAI, thanks to Ploeg's app.

With WWDC 2023 allegedly about to be announced for June soon, it will be interesting whether Apple will acknowledge the plethora of AI apps that have recently appeared in its App Stores, and if we'll see a mention of it in the keynote.

Regardless, having ChatGPT 4 on your wrist right now is a big appeal to many, and it will be interesting to see where Petey goes in the future, once more updates to the AI are brought out.