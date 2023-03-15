ChatGPT AI is now an app on my Apple Watch - but GPT4 is already on the way

If you want to use ChatGPT as an app on your Apple Watch, then Petey could be the one to download.

Developed by Hidde van der Ploeg (opens in new tab), Petey allows you to type in, swipe or simply speak into your Watch for requests, and it will respond in a similar fashion to other ChatGPT services you may have used recently, such as Bing and MacGPT.

If you’re unaware, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence assistant that can be implemented into apps and services. Similar to Siri and Google Assistant but much more powerful, it can give you recipes, methods to calm down anxious dogs, and much more. Petey is available for $4.99 / £4.99 (opens in new tab) on watchOS 6 and above, you don’t even need to sign up for an OpenAI account compared to the Siri Shortcut that also enables ChatGPT on your wrist - it’s one download, and you’re good to go.

AI is moving at a supersonic pace, with ChatGPT recently updated to version 4 (opens in new tab), bringing with it faster and more sophisticated answers. Some of us at iMore have been using the AI service for a lot of use cases, such as gaming guides and transcribing episodes of the iMore Show. However, it also makes us wonder what the AI category could be used for in the future and where apps like Petey could go.

With this in mind, we tried out the app and asked its developer what plans he has for Petey going forward.

Who’s a petey bird?

(Image credit: iMore)

Using Petey is a simple affair - you can launch it from the home screen or as a complication on your watch face, and you can ask a bunch of questions, similar to launching Siri with the Digital Crown.

Compared to using the Siri ChatGPT Shortcut , Petey is faster, but it’s also easier to install compared to downloading a shortcut and creating an OpenAI account to use it.

For Petey, there’s no need for this. Open the app and ask ChatGPT a bunch of questions straight out of the box.

It’s a straightforward app, but that’s what makes Petey fun to use and more accessible to other users who still feel uncomfortable using Shortcuts. In just two simple steps you’ll be able to use it on your Watch, and it’s this simple aspect that we imagine will be a draw to individuals who just want something to work.

It's still a little work in progress, but here's a sneak preview of a more chat-like interaction with Petey (watchGPT)#ChatGPT #AppleWatch #watchGPThttps://t.co/cbpNgOhrcG pic.twitter.com/FvVxV87QYRMarch 15, 2023 See more

We asked Ploeg (opens in new tab) why it’s called Petey. “At first, it wasn’t because I didn’t realize that GPT was trademarked. But after launch, my updates started getting rejected because of this, so I’ve rebranded the app to Petey - AI Assistant,” Ploeg explains. “Initially, this was my plan already as my main goal for this app was to add a fun little robot on your wrist that can help with anything. As a bonus “Petey” sounds like PT!”

When asked if Petey will be able to use ChatGPT 4 when it releases, Ploeg said, “Not yet! The GPT-4 API isn’t available for everyone yet, but I have requested access and am planning to keep using the latest version of GPT that’s available at all times.”

However, Petey is in its early stages, but already there are plans to expand it with more powerful features to set it apart from what’s available through Shortcuts. “I’ve already started on a next bigger update for next week which includes a Chat-like interface, History, and potentially even a way to use your own API key (if you’re into that). I also want to add Siri integration and better voice-only input.”

With a big update to Petey already on its way, you could find yourself using the app on your Watch as an assistant more than ever. Already we’ve seen ChatGPT be used in apps such as MacWhisper and Bing, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that a whole category of apps rising up, and with WWDC on the horizon, it’s a great opportunity for Apple to see how developers can take advantage of this for the App Store.