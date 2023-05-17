Is Slack down? Outage detected as users left unable to communicate
Slack is down
This morning, users are experiencing an outage of the popular messaging app Slack as threads and chats appear to show blank screens.
At the time of writing, Downdetector (opens in new tab) indicates there are issues with sending messages, connecting to the server, and the Slack app in general. The first instances of the platform experiencing issues were reported at 9:30 AM BST.
Taking to Twitter, users of the messaging app, mainly used for business, have been left frustrated as communication channels are down.
For those able to log in, some are experiencing issues where all users appear offline, making work almost impossible in companies that use the platform.
slack is down?? it's time for me to get the day off earlier than usualMay 17, 2023
Work's out for an hour?
So, Slack is down. What does that mean for the remote workers out there that use the platform as the sole means of communication with their colleagues? Well, it's probably not time for a summer vacation because Slack is likely to be back for all users sooner rather than later.
It's probably best to get your head down and start some brainstorming for when office communication is back up and running. If you rely on Slack to do your job, then why not check out some of the best Apple TV Plus shows while you wait? I hear there's a new episode of Ted Lasso...
Updating...
