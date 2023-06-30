Is Twitter down? Users report lengthy website outage
The Twitter instability continues
Here we go again. Twitter is once again experiencing stability problems, with the social network apparently struggling to keep its website up today.
Downdetector has seen a significant spike in reports of Twitter blackouts today, with 83% of complaints relating to an issue with the website. The downtime is being reported in both the U.S. and the UK, with the home page and log-in screens inaccessible for users.
However, the app for Twitter seems relatively stable, with only 10% of complaints relating to that part of the service.
Twitter down — a common occurrence
We're beginning to lose count of how many times Twitter has fallen over since Elon Musk took over the platform, which has just hired a new CEO to take over the day-to-day duties from its erratic billionaire owner.
Musk of late has seemed more interested in squaring up to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, with the two said to be genuinely considering a cage fight. Yep, that's the times we're living in.
Whatever happens, there are other options for Twitter users. There's Mastodon, although it can be a little technical for some. Hive social is another Twitter alike, and there's even Donald Trump's own Truth Social, should you be that way inclined. And like orange face paint.
We'll update this story as it develops.
Annie_MI was curious, so I just posted a Tweet and had no issues.Reply
