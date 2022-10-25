Is WhatsApp down? Sure looks that way

If you're trying to use WhatsApp and struggling, don't worry — you aren't alone. Multiple people around the world are reporting that they are currently unable to fully use the instant messaging service.

Reports range from people not being able to send any messages at all, to others that say they can't upload media to the WhatsApp servers.

Going down

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 3:17 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #WhatsappdownOctober 25, 2022 See more

WhatsApp is yet to say what is going on or even acknowledge the issue, but DownDetector reports that services have been having problems since around 03:17am EDT.

Unfortunately, at this point at least, there isn't a great deal that you can do if you find that you need to use Instagram, but can't. Alternative messaging options include other third-party messaging clients as well as iMessage and SMS, with the latter likely to be the best when talking to Android users.

WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone instant messaging apps around, especially when talking cross-platform. But every service has its downtime — and right now, it's the Meta-owned company's turn.