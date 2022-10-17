Kanye West is buying controversial "free speech platform" Parler

The parent company of Parler has today announced it plans to sell the platform to Kanye West.

In a press release Monday the company stated "Parlement Technologies announced today that it has entered into an agreement in principle to sell Parler, the world's pioneering uncancelable free speech platform, to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West)," lauding Ye's "bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech and saying the artist wants to use "his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment."

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," Ye (West) said in a statement.

"An uncancelable ecosystem"

Parlement Technologies says the acquisition "will assure Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome" and that it welcomed Ye "as a compatriot in the fight for free speech."

The release says the deal is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2022.

Parler is a controversial platform that has been removed from services like Google and Apple's app stores amidst allegations it was used to help coordinate the storming of the U.S. Capitol last year. Amazon went so far as to pull the plug on its AWS cloud services that support the platform. The app was returned to both the App Store and Google Play Store, the group stating it had "worked hard to address Apple’s concerns without compromising our core mission." Apple has previously cited "highly objectionable content" on the app including Nazi imagery.

Parlement CEO George Farmer said that the deal "will change the world" and "change the way the world thinks about free speech," praising West's "groundbreaking move into the free speech media space" that ensured he will never have to fear being removed from social media again.