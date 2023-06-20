WhatsApp is borrowing one of the iPhone's best privacy features

The hugely popular instant messaging and calling service WhatsApp has announced a new feature that borrows heavily from the iPhone's own privacy features.

The new feature will allow users to have calls from unknown callers automatically silenced, although they will continue to appear in the list of received calls as well as in the user's notifications.

The new feature is part of a privacy push by WhatsApp that includes the arrival of another new feature, Privacy Checkup, that will give users a new opportunity to fine-tune their privacy settings. A feature to silence unknown callers on your iPhone was added by Apple with iOS 15 and remains an excellent feature.

Privacy first

WhatsApp announced the new features via a blog post, saying that it will give users more control of their incoming calls.

"Silence Unknown Callers is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls," WhatsApp says. "It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important."

The second half of the announcement is a new Privacy Checkup feature, one that will prompt users to take control of their options to better set themselves up to be as private, or as public, as they like.

"This step-by-step feature guides you through important privacy settings to help you choose the right level of protection, all in one place," WhatsApp explains. "Selecting ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings will navigate you through multiple privacy layers that strengthen security of your messages, calls, and personal information."

As Apple clearly believes, the best iPhone is a secure and private one. Few might have expected a Meta-owned company to be helping lead the charge, but it's great to see that WhatsApp is taking people's privacy seriously with these kinds of features.

All of these new features should be live for everyone using WhatsApp on their iPhone.