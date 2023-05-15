Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office for Mac for just $30

Your Mac will have come with a copy of Apple's iLife productivity suite when you bought it – but if you need access to Microsoft's Office suite, or you simply prefer it to Apple's offering, then usually you'd have to pay either a hefty subscription or a large one-time fee for the privilege.

At the moment, however, you can get it at a big discount. If you head over to the Stacksocial site (opens in new tab), you can pick up the full, lifetime license version of Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac for $30. That's the whole set of Microsoft programs with a massive $190 off, or 86%.

Massive productivity discount

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Office Home & Business | $219 $29.99 at Stack Social (opens in new tab) This deal is, quite simply, the best price we've ever seen Microsoft Office for. You'll not have to pay a subscription fee, or for updates. You can only install it on one Mac, however, so keep that in mind as you grab your license.

This huge saving gets you all of Microsofts productivity software in one package, such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. If you need these programs for work, or even if you just think that they're better than Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, then this is a spectacular deal.

It's easy to get it set up as well. Just head over to the Office deal on the Stacksocial website (opens in new tab), then add the license to your basket. Make sure you've chosen the Mac version – there is also a Windows version that is also on the page.

Then, you'll want to head to the checkout and get it all paid for. Install the app on your best Mac of choice, and input your new license code to validate your installation. You're then good to go, with no subscription or update fee.

Bear in mind though that you can only install this license on one Mac – so make sure you're certain before you buy.