New Apple silicon Skype Mac app promises to be 3x faster than before

Microsoft says that it's now finally released an Apple silicon version of the Skype Mac app, although it's not quite ready to be made available to everyone just yet.

Microsoft says that its new Apple silicon build of Skype is super fast, promising huge speed increases over the previous version for those who are running Apple's very best Macs.

While the update isn't yet ready for prime time, that doesn't mean that you can't take it for a spin yourself. But you'll have to be aware that this isn't necessarily the final (and stable) version of Skype if you do.

The move to an Apple silicon version of Skype means that it no longer has to run in emulation via Rosetta 2, the software that Apple uses to force Intel-based apps to run on its newer M1 and M2-series machines. That, in turn, allows for improved performance and stability.

Moar speed!

In a blog post (opens in new tab) spotted by Petri (opens in new tab), Microsoft says that the new version is much faster than the old one. The company says that the Apple silicon version of Skype is 3x faster, adding that users can "say goodbye to sluggish and slow call experiences, and hello to lightning-fast performance with crystal-clear audio and video quality."

The announcement blog post goes on to say that Skype now "delivers faster and more reliable call connections, so you can stay connected with the people who matter most to you."

Those who want to try the new version out can download the Skype Insider app for early access now. Everyone else should wait until Microsoft deems the app ready for public consumption, although there is no telling when that might be.

Want the very best Skype calling experience on your M2 MacBook Air? Maybe give that early access version a try and see how you get on.