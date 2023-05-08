You won't believe which app just got Apple CarPlay support

There are plenty of great apps with excellent Apple CarPlay support out there but there's a new one that you would never have guessed in a million years.

That app is the popular read-later app Instapaper, with a new update adding CarPlay support in a way that might not be immediately obvious when you remember that the app is designed to give you ways to save content for reading later.

But the update actually makes a whole lot of sense when you dig deeper because Instapaper will now read your articles while you drive.

Listen up

(Image credit: Instapaper)

Instapaper detailed the update in a blog post (opens in new tab) saying that the new CarPlay support "offers easy access to your entire Instapaper account, including your saved articles in Home, Liked, Archived, and Folders."

Instapaper says that the app will play an article for everyone, including free users, but those who are Instapaper Premium subscribers can listen to articles one after the other in playlist form. The app can create the playlist automatically or users can do it themselves and let Instapaper handle the reading. Instapaper is also offering a free month of its Premium subscription through May for those who want to take it for a spin. Instapaper Premium also includes unlimited notes, an ad-free website experience, speed reading support, and much more.

Another addition in Instapaper 8.3 is the ability to choose from a number of different text-to-speech voices, allowing users to tailor things just the way they like them.

With CarPlay built into so many new cars, this could be a great way for people to listen to articles they might never otherwise find the time to read. Don't want to buy a new car? There are plenty of CarPlay-enabled audio receivers available for aftermarket installation in your existing vehicle.