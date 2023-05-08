You won't believe which app just got Apple CarPlay support
Now you can have your Instapaper content read to you when driving.
There are plenty of great apps with excellent Apple CarPlay support out there but there's a new one that you would never have guessed in a million years.
That app is the popular read-later app Instapaper, with a new update adding CarPlay support in a way that might not be immediately obvious when you remember that the app is designed to give you ways to save content for reading later.
But the update actually makes a whole lot of sense when you dig deeper because Instapaper will now read your articles while you drive.
Listen up
Instapaper detailed the update in a blog post (opens in new tab) saying that the new CarPlay support "offers easy access to your entire Instapaper account, including your saved articles in Home, Liked, Archived, and Folders."
Instapaper says that the app will play an article for everyone, including free users, but those who are Instapaper Premium subscribers can listen to articles one after the other in playlist form. The app can create the playlist automatically or users can do it themselves and let Instapaper handle the reading. Instapaper is also offering a free month of its Premium subscription through May for those who want to take it for a spin. Instapaper Premium also includes unlimited notes, an ad-free website experience, speed reading support, and much more.
Another addition in Instapaper 8.3 is the ability to choose from a number of different text-to-speech voices, allowing users to tailor things just the way they like them.
With CarPlay built into so many new cars, this could be a great way for people to listen to articles they might never otherwise find the time to read. Don't want to buy a new car? There are plenty of CarPlay-enabled audio receivers available for aftermarket installation in your existing vehicle.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
-
Annie_MWhen I read the title of this thread, I was convinced that the App would be Domino's Pizza because I've seen commercials for it. I'm glad the article is not about Domino's, and I am intrigued about the Instapaper. That might be a good thing for longer car trips!!!Reply
-