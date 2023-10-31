Audio and video calling come to X, but you can turn it off
That's now a thing that happens
X, the social network that was previously known to the world as Twitter, has a new feature. The app, which previously limited text messages posted to the service to just 140 characters in length now allows its users to make and receive calls.
Those new X calls can be placed in either audio or video form with the whole interface living within the Direct Message portion of the X app on the iPhone. The same feature is also going to come to those who use Android phones but X hasn't yet confirmed exactly when that will be. The same goes for the web and X's desktop apps, too.
The new calling feature was teased previously by X owner and ex-CEO Elon Musk without any firm timeframe given. Now, it's here.
Calling, free to all
When Musk confirmed that he wanted X to offer calls it wasn't clear whether it would be a feature that would require people to be X Premium subscribers in order to use it. However, it's now confirmed that isn't the case and the calling feature is available to all who want it.
Thankfully, there are ways to disable it or at least limit who can call you if you'd prefer to opt-out. In a support document posted to its website X details the privacy controls it offers.
Thankfully, the whole calling feature can be disabled if the user wishes, which is good news. However, those who would like to use it still have some control over who can contact them. They can choose to only allow calls from people in their address book, people they follow, or verified users.
There's no denying that X is now firmly in competition with the likes of WhatsApp and even Apple's own FaceTime. Musk has also hinted that he wants X to replace banks as well, allowing people to keep their money with the social network and then use its payment system to spend it. That seems a long way away, but given Musk's history in payment tech it isn't beyond the realms of possibility that he might make it happen. After all, the original x.com was a bank co-founded by Musk.
